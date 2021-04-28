Correction
In a story published April 28, 2021, an editing error resulted in the publication of a misleading headline. Although the story correctly stated that Kaleb Joseph Mote, 21, received 188 days of jail time credit, the headline “Child molesting conviction brings no jail time” was inaccurate. Mote received a suspended sentence of 5 years and 114 days to be served on probation in addition to the jail time he had already executed.
The record should also reflect that a pre-sentencing report determined Mote would respond favorably to a short prison sentence along with court-ordered sex offender treatment, due to additional mitigating factors including no prior juvenile or adult criminal history and known disabilities, according to arguments presented to the court. According to Superior Court 1 Judge Jeffrey Todd, sex-offender treatment is not available at the Indiana Department of Corrections.
The Chronicle-Tribune sincerely regrets the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.