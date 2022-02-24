A dinner party for family and close friends and a six-day train trip from Chicago to the Grand Canyon in Arizona marked the recent celebration of the 50th wedding anniversary of Robert and Deena Finney.
Robert Finney and Deena Andrews were united in marriage on Feb. 5, 1972 at Antioch United Methodist Church, east of Marion. Mr. Finney retired from United Parcel Service in 1998, while Mrs. Finney formerly worked at Ball-Foster Glass Company and, as a certified massage therapist for ten years. Both are retired and enjoy time with family, friends, and their church, Jalapa Chapel.
Their daughters, Jeannie (Oliver) Haste of Coatesville, and Joy (Greg) Beghtel of Anderson, hosted the dinner party at the Beghtel home on January 28, then hosted and accompanied their parents on the train trip Feb. 3-8.
Mr. and Mrs. Finney also have six grandchildren, Jake (Amelia) Haste of Coatesville, Max (Sela) Haste of Noblesville, Olivia Haste of Indianapolis, and Lila, Lena, and Luke Beghtel of Anderson and one great-granddaughter, Ivy Lou Haste, and a great-grandson on the way.
