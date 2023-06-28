June 28
The Peru Circus Festival Band Summer Concert Series: Wednesday, June 28, 7 p.m. – Circus Band Parking Lot.
Bring a lawn chair – FREE.
July 6
Free Chicken and Noodle Dinner
Loree Brethren Church, 8483 S Strawtown Pike, Bunker Hill in. 46914
Dine in or Drive through option 5 to 7 p.m.
Fight for your Child Service
Thursday, July 6th @ 7 p.m.
Main St. United Methodist Church
Dr. Sam Odubena w/Zion Chapel Worship Team (a Rescue Mission Service)
July 10
The Peru High School Class of 67 will hold their monthly luncheon on Monday, July 10, at noon at Gabriel’s Restaurant in Peru. All PHS Class of 1967 classmates are invited to attend.
Ongoing
Birthright of Peru at 65 W Sixth Street has hours on Monday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Dog tags are available at the Miami County Courthouse, Room 107, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The fee is $5 per dog. Residents can also mail payment to Miami County Courthouse, 25 N. Broadway, Room 107, Peru, IN 46970.
They are asked to enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope and tags will be mailed along with a receipt. Please make checks payable to Miami County Treasurer. For questions, call 765-472-3901 Ext. 1860.
The Miami County Republican Party holds its monthly meeting on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at party headquarters at 171 N. Miami St. in Peru.
NA Recovery meetings
Wednesday
7:30 to 9 p.m. – Healing House meeting – 234 W. Main St.
Thursday
7:30 to 9 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Sunday
7:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
AA Recovery meetings
Monday
12 p.m. – Library, First Christian Church Library, 53 W. Main St. (use elevator entrance)
7:30 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Tuesday
6 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Wednesday
7:30 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Friday
12 p.m. – Library, First Christian Church Library, 53 W. Main St. (use elevator entrance)
7:30 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Saturday
10 a.m. – Library, First Christian Church Library, 53 W. Main St. (use elevator entrance)
Sunday
2 p.m. – Women’s only meeting, Library, First Christian Church Library, 53 W. Main St. (use elevator entrance)
