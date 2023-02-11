February 11
The Maconaquah Board of School Trustees will have an Executive Session on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Maconaquah Administrative Building at 7932 S Strawtown Pike in Bunker Hill.
February 12
Mexico New Life Church is having its monthly potato bake and more on Feb. 12 at noon at the church at 3039 W 400 N in Peru. It is a free will offering.
February 15
The Peru Utilities Service Board will convene a regular session on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.
The public may participate via Microsoft Teams. Scheduling information and link to join the meeting can be found at peruutilities.com
February 16
The Bunker Hill Main Street Committee will have their next meeting on Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at 101 W Broadway St, Bunker Hill, IN 46914.
February 18
The Orlando A. Somers Camp #1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet Feb. 18 at noon at the South Branch of the Howard County Public Library, 1755 E. Center Road, Kokomo. Any descendant from a Union soldier or sailor or anyone who has an interest in the Civil War is invited to attend. For more information, visit www.orlando somerscamp.org
February 21 and February 22
The Miami County Auditor’s Office and Miami County Treasurer’s Office will be closed on February 21 & February 22 for training. The offices will reopen on February 23.
February 25
The Miami County 4-H Council has bulk meat for sale on Saturday, Feb. 25. Bulk meat available for sale: pork sausage patties, bulk ground sausage, smoked sausage, liver, heart, lard, baby back ribs, spare ribs and pork fish loins
Child (4-11): $5
Adult (12 & up) $7
The event is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 W 200 N, Peru, IN.
Contact 765-472-1921 for further questions.
February 27
The Miami County Democrats are hosting their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s, 911 W Main St, Peru, IN 46970
Contact person and telephone to call: Bryce Runkle. 765-985-2215
March 4
Richvalley Lions Club is hosting Tenderloin Day on March 4. Serving from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The menu is a choice of a meal box that includes 2 tenderloins, a baked potato and applesauce. You can also get the meat only box that has 3 tenderloins only. Either box option may be purchased for $12.
Cash or checks will be accepted, we cannot accept credit or debit cards. Our tenderloin day will be run as a carry-out only event.
Patrons need to follow the signs and instructions of the EMA volunteers. Enter on McClellen Street, turn right on Jefferson Street, turn right on Mill Street to order, pay and pick up your order and then exit onto Bridge Street.
March 6
The Peru High School Class of ‘67 will hold their monthly luncheon on Monday, March 6 at noon at Gabriel’s Restaurant in Peru. All PHS Class of ‘67 classmates are invited to attend.
March 20
The Miami County Public Defender Board will hold regular meetings on March 20 at 3 p.m. in the Public Defender’s Office at 25 Court Street, Suit 208 in Peru.
There will also be meetings on June 19, Sept. 18 and Dec. 11 at the same place and time.
April 4
The Miami County Democrats host their Pancake Breakfast as part of their monthly meeting. It will be held on Saturday, April 15, from 7-11 a.m. at The Patio, 4-H Fairgrounds.
Contact person and telephone to call: Bryce Runkle: 765-985-2215
Ongoing
Birthright of Peru at 65 W Sixth Street has hours on Monday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. and from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Dog tags are available at the Miami County Courthouse, Room 107, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The fee is $5 per dog. Residents can also mail payment to Miami County Courthouse, 25 N. Broadway, Room 107, Peru, IN 46970.
They are asked to enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope and tags will be mailed along with a receipt. Please make checks payable to Miami County Treasurer. For questions, call 765-472-3901 Ext. 1860.
The Miami County Republican Party holds its monthly meeting on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at party headquarters at 171 N. Miami St. in Peru.
NA Recovery meetings
Wednesday
7:30 to 9 p.m. – Healing House meeting – 234 W. Main St.
Thursday
7:30 to 9 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Sunday
7:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
AA Recovery meetings
Monday
12 p.m. – Library, First Christian Church Library, 53 W. Main St. (use elevator entrance)
7:30 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Tuesday
6 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Wednesday
7:30 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Thursday
6 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Friday
12 p.m. – Library, First Christian Church Library, 53 W. Main St. (use elevator entrance)
7:30 p.m. – Miami Nation of Indiana Tribal Headquarters, 80 W. 6th St. (use east entrance)
Saturday
10 a.m. – Library, First Christian Church Library, 53 W. Main St. (use elevator entrance)
Sunday
2 p.m. – Women’s only meeting, Library, First Christian Church Library, 53 W. Main St. (use elevator entrance)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.