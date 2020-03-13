FORT WAYNE — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers will soon see higher rates after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) on Wednesday issued its ruling on new base rates for the company.
The IURC authorized I&M to raise its rates by about $84 million, a 5.7 percent overall increase. The amount the IURC approved is about 48 percent of I&M’s original request.
The new ruling applied to residential rates results in an increase of approximately $10 for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of energy per month. The precise amount will be dependent on a customer’s specific account details and other factors that are being calculated following the Wednesday rate decision. New rates will be phased-in over two steps, with the first occurring later in March, and the second in early 2021.
The new rates include a change in the monthly residential service charge to adjust rates to more accurately reflect the true cost of service provided to each customer. Though most of a customer’s bill is based on the volume of electricity used, most of the actual costs are for infrastructure such as poles, wires, transformers, substations and more. Those costs do not vary with consumption. I&M’s monthly service charge for residential customers will be $15, which is included in – not an addition to – the new rates.
As a result of the IURC action, I&M plans to offer incentives to expand electric vehicle charging, supporting the electric grid and benefiting all customers. The IM Plugged In program will offer rebates and special rates for charging electric cars overnight along with incentives for businesses and fleet vehicles.
