Kiwanis of Grant County
President Janet Bailey opened the monthly board meeting of Kiwanis on Sept. 21. Dick Kibbey offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Grant County. It was decided that we would not participate in the Marion or Gas City Christmas parades this year. John Lightle said that he would help with Key Club as the Kiwanis Liaison as. long as Sharon Bailey is incapacitated. Carol Secttor will contact Sharon. The board also voted to adopt First Light for 6 months. Carol Secttor will organize teams who will provide supplies, money and other needs to the organization during that month. Please bring new kids clothing or money for “Klothes for Kids” between now and October 12th. Jan Scott will pick up donations at club meetings and deliver to them. We still need some volunteers for 1812, especially Saturday afternoon and for tear down, so please let us know when you can work. Janet Bailey’s son will be donating many of the supplies that we need for the event and we have an anonymous donor for the cider. Hooray. Entrance passes will be required of everyone entering the event this year. We have ordered worker passes and will be sure that all workers get one. Rita Scallon reported that we earned a little over $36 dollars for aluminum cans. Rita also reported that Justice Intermediate Middle School is developing criteria for BUG and we will soon have a kick-off at the school. The board voted to donate $25 to the Dave Huffman endowment at the Community Foundation in honor of his service with Kiwanis. The board also voted to donate $100 to Riley Hospital in honor of the Indiana District president visiting our club. The installation of officers has been postponed until October 5th so we hope that all those elected and/or re-elected are able to attend. Felecia Fannin, who was one of Gas Cities scholarship winners a few years ago, and is now the Social Media Marketing Manager for Gas City will be speaking on Sept. 28.
