Marion Lions Club
The Marion Lions Club recently helped pack food boxes for the St. Martin’s Food Pantry and also assisted the Grant County Services We would love to have you become a part of what we are doing to make our community better.
The Marion Lions Club is looking for individuals that want to have fun and at the same time, serve their community. We have been making a difference in Marion/Grant County for over 100 years.
The Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the AmVets Post 5 on West 37th Street in Marion. Dinner/Social time is at 5:45 p.m. and the meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
Our next meeting will be September 12, 2023.
If you are interested in seeing what the Lions Club is about, visit our Facebook page and leave us a message or contact Membership Chair Scott Smith at 765.480.6312.
To have your club news added, please send email to news@chronicle-tribune.com by noon on Wednesday. Include the words “Club News” and the name of your club in the subject line.
