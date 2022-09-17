Kiwanis of Grant County
The regular meeting of Kiwanis was opened by Treasurer Karen Miiller on September 14, 2022. Pastor Fred Hearn offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Grant County. We are again participating in “Klothes for Kids.” Please bring new children’s clothing and/or cash to a meeting by October 12th. Jan Scott has volunteered to lead this project and will receive all donations and deliver to the Department Club. If you are interested in attending the “Leading Men that Cook” event please contact Jerry Whitton. Jerry also reported that everything is coming together well with our 1812 project. Thanks to all who are helping with all of the preliminaries. Carol Secttor has been working on the volunteer sign-up and says that we are doing pretty well. We still need some help on Saturday and on set-up and tear-down. If you have not signed up yet please see the volunteer sheet in the black book. John Lightle introduced our Indiana District Governor, Taka Ogata, who spoke to us on how we have helped and how we can help with Riley Hospital. Indiana Kiwanis is sponsoring an event this coming Sunday called the “Parade of Checks” where they are raising money for Riley and items for the Komfort Kart. He said that Kiwanis gave each of us an opportunity to impact the next generation and many people have joined for that reason. The largest club in the state is Valparaiso with 200 members and about 100 attending each meeting. Sept. 21st will be our regular board meeting and Janet Blake has stated that Felecia Fannin, who was one of Gas Cities scholarship winners a few years ago, and is now the Social Media Marketing Manager for the City of Gas City, will be speaking at our meeting on September 28.
Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hostess House. Sixteen members enjoyed dessert with decorations of a fall theme, matching the weather. The hostess team was made up of Dianne Smith, Linda Hanlon, and Donna Loeffler. President Rita Scallon called the meeting to order and the chaplain read from 1 John 4: 7-16. The secretary and treasurer gave their reports which were approved. Committee reports were shared where applicable with Ellen Spitzer giving an update on Cottey College and announcing plans for how our chapter would support a student from our area who is attending there this year. An initiation ceremony was held for new member, Betty Porter. Patsy Lutton was the focus of the “sister spotlight” and shared her story of growing up in Marion and continuing to make it her home. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with a dessert at the home of Jeanine Stephenson. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
