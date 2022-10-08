Kiwanis of Grant County
President Janet Bailey opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on Oct. 5. Jim Womack offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Boy’s and Girl’s Club. John Lightle, Lt. Governor of the Wabash Valley, installed the officers for the 2022-2023 year which included 3 board members who were elected or re-elected: Dick Kibbey, Jan Scott and Valerie McHarry. He also installed Janet Bailey as president for the 2022-2023 Kiwanis year who is serving a second term, Fred Hearn as president-elect, Karen Miiller as Treasurer and Jerry Whitton as Secretary. Jerry Whitton reported that we are doing very well on dues collection for the new year(October 2022 – September 2023) and we have lost 5 members due to work commitments, moving or death. Jan Scott reported that the Klothes for Kids campaign is underway and next week Oct. 12 will be the last opportunity you have to contribute new kids clothing and/or money to this worthy cause. Final information was given regarding Mississinewa 1812 which takes place starting Thursday Oct. 6(set-up), working the booth Oct. 7 – 9 and tearing down on the 9th at the end of the event. Adrian Howard, a Nurse Practitioner, spoke to the group today regarding the caring and compassion that a NP must have for people to consider this as a profession. She said that there are 3,000 NPs in Indiana and 400,00 nationwide. They make a good salary but “that is not the reason for choosing this profession” Adrianne said. Janet Bailey and Nancy Hoover, program co-chairs announced that the speaker for Oct. 12 will be Rocky Whitehead, Director of Cancer Services in Grant County.
Monday Conversation Club
Monday Conversation Club gathered at the Hostess House at 1 p.m., Oct. 3, . Kay Dougherty served as both hostess and program presenter.
The recitation of our Collect authored by Mary Stewart in 1904 and led by President Sue Bratton begins each meeting.
The roll was called by Co-Secretary Sidenia Stace followed by the reading of the minutes from Sept. 21. The minutes were accepted without correction.
Dues for the current year were submitted to Treasurer Rita Nolan. .
PROGRAM COMMITTEE REPORT – Our 125th Birthday Celebration will occur at the Nov. 21 meeting. The Christmas luncheon was discussed by the committee as well. The date for the Christmas luncheon is Dec. 5.
Sarah Evans, program committee, presented a history lesson in 125 seconds. Monday Conversation Club was founded in 1897. The Collect which was written by Mary Stewart in 1904 first appeared in our 1921-1922 program book. It was written “to instill a sense of unity among women working together with wide interests and important goals – with the hope of inspiring generations of women to aspire to greatness as a collective whole. The Collect is just as lovely as an individual prayer for busy women who might use it as a centering tool.” Because Mary Stewart helped organize the National Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, this Collect is widely used throughout our country and beyond.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS – Nancy Abraham has finalized the purchase and placement of a book into the collection at Marion Public Library. This book teaches the art of Ikebana flower arranging. This is a memorial to our treasured member Carol Maggart who passed recently.
Revisions to the by-laws and constitution were presented to the membership. By vote of the chapter, these changes will begin 2023-2024.
NEW BUSINESS – Warm mittens and hats will be collected for the mitten tree at the December 5 Christmas luncheon.
PROGRAM – Kay Dougherty introduced us to Henrietta Bowers Duterte 1817-1903. She was born into a free black family of substance. Her family were clothiers in Philadelphia. Her biography says Henrietta saw her mother raise a man from the dead (casket). This was one method of bringing a slave to freedom in the North. Philadelphia was a most important city for slaves seeking freedom via the Underground Railroad. Because her family dealt in the clothing business, they had access to all kinds of outfits to disguise the many travelers they escorted to freedom. Henrietta Duterte became the first female black embalmer. She owned her own funeral parlor by 1858 and was a tailor as well. At the time of her death, she owned several properties and was earning $8,000 annually which would equal about $200,000 in today’s world. She was an exceptional human being who made an exceptional effort to help humankind.
Monday Conversation Club meets next on Oct. 17 at the Hostess House at 1 p.m.
