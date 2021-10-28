Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the Hostess House. Members enjoyed dessert before the meeting hosted by Pat Hill , Donna Loeffler and Linda Kuester. President Rita Scallon called the meeting to order and the chaplain read from Ephesians 3: 17-21. The secretary shared her report which was approved and the treasurer requested payment for a New Member Kit. Board Buddy Pamela Barnett from Crown Point attended via ZOOM. The next meeting will be a luncheon meeting at the Hostess House. Connie Rose will serve as hostess and Janice Gartland, Anne Gottschalk and Beth Kachel will assist. Julie Halverson will present the program. The December meeting will be a tea at the Hostess House and members were encouraged to bring guests. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
NARFE
The Chapter 503 executive committee of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees met October 21, 2021 at Richard's Restaurant. Present were: President Nelson "Jim" Hayes; 1st VP Harold McCollum; Treasurer Anna Schenk; Secretary Barbara Murray; and Calling Tree Chair Sue Suever. OFFICER REPORTS: Secretary Murray reported on progress of chapter closing procedures. All Forms have been submitted to Indiana Federation of NARFE and President Jim DeWitt for final approval. Treasurer Schenk reports she has sent all bank records to Mr. DeWitt and currently is preparing to pay outstanding Chapter 503 bills. Checking balance of this date is $2,699. A discussion followed re the CD assets. First VP McCollum made a motion that all Chapter 503 assets including CD, be forwarded to the state organization on dissolution of chapter. Seconded by Barb Murray. Motion carried.
Kiwanis of Grant County
President Janet Bailey opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on October 27, 2021. Pastor Fred Hearn offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Salvation Army Red Kettle program. Janet reminded members to sign up as program chair for this year which began on Sept. 1. Thanks to Nancy Hoover for providing speakers for this month. Dick Kibbey is providing speakers for November and Carol has signed up for December. Just a reminder that we will not be meeting November 29th, December 5th or December 12th. A dessert auction will be held on December 8th. Karen Miiller said that Kiwanis will be participating in the Marion Christmas Parade will be on November 20th at 7:00 p.m. and the Gas City Christmas Parade at dusk, or approximately 5:30 on November 26th. Please bring candy that will be handed out at both parades. Thanks to Janet Bailey(coordinator) Jerry Whitton, Laurie Needler and Sally David for providing snacks to Bridges to Health on October 18th. They will not need snacks during the months of November and December. Carol Secttor is working on a schedule of January through October of 2023. Please let her know if you have a preference for which month you will participate. Alicia Hazelwood from the United Way spoke today of the many services that they provide to the community. She said that all money donated to United Way of Grant County stays in Grant County. United Way started in Grant County as the Community Chest in 1929. Dick Kibbey announced that our speaker for next week(Nov. 3) will be Dr. Moore speaking about COVID in Grant County.
Colonial Oaks Retirement Community
Residents had Exercise on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning. Rotunda residents played Ring Toss on Monday and Wii Bowling on Tuesday. The Devotion this week was, “Forever Love”, knowing that God’s love will never go away. A discussion followed. Residents traveled to Ivanhoes on Thursday afternoon for Ice Cream treats. Atrium residents played Corn Hole on Friday afternoon.
The monthly Birthday Party was held on Wednesday. Residents celebrating birthdays in October were Ben Drown, John Parks, Glenda Jones and Jewel McVey.
Bingo winners were Lois Runyon, Lib McIntyre, Harrison Francis, John Parks, Alice Francis, Dick Sprowl, Joan Brown, Martha Rickman, Paul Steward, Evalyn Sprowl, Priscilla Innocent, Helen Leas, Glenda Jones, Norma martin, Ben Drown, Mildred Fisher, Herb Schuch, Elmer Stinger, Dan Emrick, Ruth Werking, Lyle Eaton, Vernon Schrock, Lois Drown, and Carolyn Geist.
