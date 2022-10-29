Kiwanis of Grant County
President Janet Bailey opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on Oct. 26, 2022. Carol Secttor offered a prayer. Jerry Whitton, secretary, reported that all but a few of member dues have been collected and those will be coming in soon. Treasurer, Karen Miiller, said that the 2022-23 budget was about complete and will be presented at the next board meeting in November. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Salvation Army. Due to illness at the Hostess House we met at St. James Lutheran Church this week and hopefully will be able to return to the Hostess House next week. Lisa Collins, program chair, announced that Dawn Conwell from the True Envy Boutique, located downtown Marion, will be speaking at our Nov. 2 meeting.. Rita Scallon reported that the introduction of the BUG program at Justice went well as we begin this program for another year. She thanked Steve and Jane Sharon, Jan Scott and Janet Bailey for their great help in presenting the criteria and purpose of Bug to the students for this school year. Be sure to support Kiwanis by placing tips in the Leading Men that Cook tip jar either at the event or on-line. Chef, Dave Miiller, will be serving his famous ribs that we were able to taste at the cook-out Karen and he hosted this year at their house. Remember that we will not be meeting on Nov. 23, Dec. 28, Jan. 4 or Jan.11 due to the holidays. Dennis Roach spoke at our Oct. 26 meeting regarding Orchestra Indiana and their great events for this year. He stated that they have re-organized and the concerts and venues will be better than ever. He stated that they are offering “buy one – get one free” this year. He also announced that a R. David Huffman memorial fund has been set up at the Community Foundation in his honor. Remember that November’s volunteers for the First Light project are Jim Womack, Karen Miiller, Nancy Hoover, Janet Blake, Darrell Smith and Jim and Ruth McKinney.
Marion Lions Club
The Marion Lions Club is looking for individuals that want to have fun and at the same time, serve their community. We have been making a difference in Marion/Grant County for over 100 years.
The Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the AmVets Post 5 on West 37th Street in Marion. Dinner/Social time is at 5:45 p.m. and the meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
If you are interested in seeing what the Lions Club is about visit our Facebook page and leave us a message, or contact Scott Smith at 765.480.6312.
