Kiwanis of Grant County
President Janet Bailey opened the regular board meeting of Kiwanis on October 19, 2022. Fred Hearn offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Salvation Army. Jan Scott, who led the donation for “Klothes for Kids,” reported that we did very well in giving of clothing and/or money to benefit kids in need this year. Rita Scallon, chair of the BUG(Bringing Up Grades) program, reported that the BUG kick-off at Justice Intermediate Middle School will be conducted on Tuesday Oct. 25 during the kids lunch times. Each child will be told at that time how they can be rewarded by bringing up their grades during each grading period. Each child will also receive a pencil. Carol Secttor passed a list of members who will be assisting the First Light Advocacy Center from November until April of this year. Monthly teams will help provide the needs of families served by this non-profit by providing money and/or supplies needed. A new non-profit will be chosen in June to provide this same service. Dave Miiller(member Karen Miiller’s husband) will be serving as our chef at the Leading Men Who Cook event on Nov. 5. To donate to Dave’s tip Jar please go to the web page “Leading Men Who Cook” and go to the Kiwanis tip jar to donate. All money donated will go to help with our many projects as we serve the children of Grant County. The club then discussed how everything went at our sales at the Mississinewa 1812 event and started planning for next year. This year was the best ever. Thanks to all who stopped by our booth and enjoyed a delicious apple dumpling, pumpkin pie and/or cup of cider. The speaker for Oct. 26 will be Dennis Roach from State Farm Insurance
To have your club news added, please send email to news@chronicle-tribune.com by noon on Wednesday. Include the words “Club News” and the name of your club in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.