Kiwanis of Grant County
President-elect Fred Hearn opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on October 12, 2022. Dick Kibbey offered a prayer. The Community Collection was passed to benefit the Salvation Army. Jan Scott reported that this was the last day to collect money and/or clothing for “Klothes for Kids.” She will deliver all of the Kiwanis donations to the proper place. She stated that all of this goes directly to help kids. Rita Scallon announced that we will be introducing the BUG(Bringing Up Grades) program to Justice Intermediate Middle School students on Tuesday October 18th by handing out pencils and letting the students know what BUG is all about. Rita will cover the 11:15 lunch time herself and Steve and Jane Sharon will help with the 12:00 and 12:45 lunch times. Any other member is encouraged to come and help. We had a stellar year at 1812 – the weather was perfect and there were great crowds. We will debrief at the Kiwanis board meeting on October 19th. Janet Blake introduced our speaker(s) for today from Cancer Services of Grant County. Rocky Whitehead, director and Jennifer Wilson said that they were able to offer all services free to those who need it. They offer all kinds of handicap equipment, prosthetics, aid in applying for Medicaid, grants etc. and many other kinds of assistance. Their missis is a “comprehensive effort to increase survival rates and embrace families facing cancer in Grant County.” The October 19 meeting will be our regular Kiwanis board meeting.
Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on Tuesday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. at the home of Jeanine Stephenson. Seventeen members enjoyed dessert and the beautiful fall surroundings. Mrs. Stephenson was assisted by Sue Brucker, Patsy Lutton, and Linda Moritz. President Rita Scallon called the meeting to order and the chaplain read from Psalm 119: 9-16. The secretary and treasurer gave their reports which were approved. Committee reports were shared as applicable with membership chair, Ellen Spitzer, noting that she was taking information to all area schools about Cottey College. A senior at MHS was approved as the chapter’s candidate for the STAR International Scholarship. A new member was approved and her invitation to membership will be sent shortly. Debbi Powell was selected as the “sister spotlight” and all members enjoyed learning more about Debbi’s growing up and early adult years. Patsy Lutton presented a program about Madame CJ Walker with a focus on her years in business, her residence in Indianapolis, and her altruistic support for young women and people of color. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
The Marion Lions Club
The Marion Lions Club is looking for individuals that want to have fun and at the same time, serve their community. We have been making a difference in Marion/Grant County for over 100 years.
The Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the AmVets Post 5 on West 37th Street in Marion. Dinner/Social time is at 5:45 p.m and the meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
If you are interested in seeing what the Lions Club is about visit our Facebook page and leave us a message.
