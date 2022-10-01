Kiwanis of Grant County
Fred Hearn gave the prayer. Klothes for Kids deadline is Oct. 12 – bring clothes or money to the next two meetings.
The can money is going to Boys and Girls Club through today. Beginning next week it will go to the Salvation Army.
Everyone must have a ticket to get into the 1812 event this year, even if you are working. Dick Kibbey distributed tickets today. If you still need a ticket, contact Dick.
We will begin a new community service project after 1812. We will be giving items or donations to the First Light Child Advocacy Center. Everyone will be assigned a month and will receive a “wish list” prepared by the Center.Today’s speaker was Felecia Fannin, a relative of Janet Blake who introduced her. She markets small businesses and cities using social media. Felecia currently has 8 clients and is a strong and enthusiastic advocate for buying locally when possible.Speaker for next week: Adrienne Howard who will talk about her responsibilities as a Nurse Practitioner.
