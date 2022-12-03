Kiwanis of Grant County
President-elect, Fred Hearn, opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on November 30, 2022. Lorie Howard offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Salvation Army. The First Light volunteers for December will be Valerie McHarry, Mylon Logan, David Payne, Steve & Jane Sharon, Keith Burke(MCS) and Shirley Worline. This Saturday December 3rd Kiwanis will be ringing the bell at Needlers Supermarket. At today’s meeting (Nov. 30) we had another very successful auction. Thanks to Lisa Collins for being our inhouse auctioneer. Great Job Lisa! Kiwanis will be meeting December 7, 14 and 21. The 21st will be our regular Kiwanis board meeting. Speakers for December 7 and 14 are to be announced. We will NOT be meeting December 28, January 4th or January 11th.
