Kiwanis of Grant County
President-Elect Fred Hearn called the regular meeting of Kiwanis to order on November 9, 2022. Carol Secttor offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Salvation Army. Kiwanis will be ringing the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle program on December 3, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Needlers. Be sure to sign up for a shift. The sign-up sheet will be in the black book or you can let one of the officers know when you would like to work. Jerry Whitton read a note from Ron Seide, Janet Baily’s son’s boss at Sabert Corp. who provided our supplies for 1812 this year. He said he really appreciated being able to help and would help in any way he could in the future. Thanks again to Karen and Dave Miiller for participating in the “Leading Men that Cook” this year. It was a great event and Kiwanis benefitted greatly from their participation. The ribs were wonderful!
Those assigned to help First Light this month are Jim Womack, Karen Miiller, Nancy Hoover, Janet Blake, Jim & Ruth McKinney and Darrell Smith. Thanks to Lisa Collins for volunteering to pull the flower beds at Townsend Park this year. Lisa, program chair for November, also introduced our speaker, Bill Rock, Mayor of Gas City, who spoke of the many innovations going on in Gas City. He spoke of the new lights going up downtown Gas City for Christmas, the new auditorium to begin in February or March, Marion Health branch beginning April 23rd and many other exciting events including the possibility of a new frozen food plant going up. Next Week, November 16, will be our monthly Board Meeting. Everyone is welcome and board members are encouraged to attend.
Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hostess House. Seventeen members enjoyed dessert arranged by the hostess team of Marjorie Paullin, Marge Reinke and Betty Porter. President Rita Scallon called the meeting to order and the chaplain read from Colossians 3: 12-17. The secretary and treasurer gave their reports which were approved. Committee reports were shared as applicable with Ellen Spitzer reporting that she had delivered packets to the various high schools in the area with information about Cottey College. Sharon Pence was the “sister spotlight” and shared her background in Kids Hope and the Parish Nursing program. Time was spent in planning for next year and several business decisions were made. The next gathering will be a holiday tea to be held on December 13, 2022 at the Hostess House. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
Marion Lions Club
The Marion Lions Club is looking for individuals that want to have fun and at the same time, serve their community. We have been making a difference in Marion/Grant County for over 100 years.
The Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the AmVets Post 5 on West 37th Street in Marion. Dinner/Social time is at 5:45 p.m. and the meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
If you are interested in seeing what the Lions Club is about visit our Facebook page and leave us a message, or contact Scott Smith at 765.480.6312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.