Kiwanis of Grant County
President-elect Fred Hearn opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis with a prayer on May 3, 2023. It was great to see Janet Bailey present. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Program. Kiwanis will be planting flowers at Townsend Park on May 18th at 6:00 p.m. Please let us know if you can help. The community project that we have adopted for the months of May through October is Hands of Hope. If you can help with needed products and/or money one of these months please sign-up in the black book. Mylon Logan said that reading to Headstart children as part of Kiwanis Priority One has gone very well and will finish the week of May 7th. Carol Secttor shared that the scholarship committee has interviewed five students and will interview two more this week before making selections. A Key Club committee met after today’s Kiwanis meeting to discuss guidelines for next year. Fred Hearn, program chair for May, introduced Christy Chandler from the Family Resource Center. This organization was formed after studies indicated that Grant County was rated in the top 4 counties in Indiana in having the most Childhood abuse, poverty and foster care. This organization offers many services to these families. Linda Wilk will be speaking at Kiwanis on May 10th.
Monday Conversation Club minutes
It was a frigid May Day in Marion, Ind. as our ladies gathered on the sun porch of the Marion Hostess House for a regular business meeting. Even though some heat had to be put in the porch, our spirits were not dampened by the weather …until it began to snow!
Following the Collect, President Sue Bratton called the meeting to order. Ten members responded to roll call, and the minutes of the previous meeting and the treasurer’s report were accepted without correction. Bills were allowed for next year’s program books and expenses for the May 15 luncheon. Sue must be notified if anyone is bringing a guest to the luncheon.
Members were reminded that Monday Conversation Club will meet on the 2nd Monday of the month beginning September 2023 through May 2024. The first meeting next fall will be on 9/11/2023.
Sarah Dougherty Evans’s program acquainted us with the poetry of Flora Baldwin, who was a Marion resident in the late 1800’s. She was the wife of Dr. Mahlon F. Baldwin of Marion. The Baldwins moved from Converse to 614 W. 12th Street near the Flinn Home. Their children were quite successful individuals. Son Ashton graduated from Indiana University and Louisville College of Doctors/Surgeons. He excelled in his profession; however, he contracted Influenza in the epidemic from 1917 to April 1919 when he passed at a young age. Flora Baldwin wrote a moving poem “To My Son” expressing her deep inconsolable grief.
In 1929 Dr. Mahlon Baldwin died leaving Mrs. Baldwin alone and grief-stricken. This sad time brought forth “To MFB” and “Alone at Night.” Oddly, Baldwin’s daughter Lillian Laverne Baldwin was never mentioned by her mother even though she was very well educated at Glendale College in Glendale, OH Hamilton County. She was an instructor in musical arts. She earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree at Columbia University. Later she was the director of Cleveland Schools. Lillian Baldwin never married and, apparently, did not return to Indiana after she left to pursue higher education and employment. She was buried in Ohio not in Indiana.
Flora Baldwin’s book of poetry as well as letters written to Sarah’s grandmother Martha Dougherty were discovered while looking through a wealth of “family treasures.” This is the stuff of a good program for Monday Conversation Club.
The last meeting of the season is a noon luncheon at the Hostess House on Monday, May 15, 2023.
