Kiwanis of Grant County
Jerry Whitton, Secretary, opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on May 24, 2023 by welcoming Georgette Miller back and her guest from Via Credit Union. Steve Sharon offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Program which will continue through the month of June. The slate of officers and directors were approved after a motion by Rita Scallon and a second by Steve Sharon. Elected as officers for the 2023/24 Kiwanis year are Fred Hearn, president: John Clark, president-elect: Karen Miiller, Treasurer: Jerry Whitton, secretary. Elected as directors for a three year term are Carol Secttor, Cheryl Philbert and Leland Crist. Rita Scallon reported that McCulloch will be contacting her soon regarding the list of Bringing Up Grades recipients soon and we will be sending them a certificate and token of our appreciation for their hard work. Carol Secttor reminded the group that scholarship awardees will be presented their awards on June 7th at our regular meeting. Parents and some school officials will be present. Thanks to all of those that helped with planting flowers at Townsend Park last week. Dick Kibbey will take care of planting during the next few weeks. We are still looking for volunteers to water during the month of June. Jerry Whitton will check with Marion High School regarding the selection of a new Key Club sponsor. Be sure to check the list in the black book regarding your help with Hands of Hope, which is our Community Project for through October. John Muehleison , VP of Global Strategies and Training from the spoke to the group today regarding his work in Africa and the work of World Gospel Mission. He and his wife lived in Africa as missionaries for several years and said it was a great place to raise his daughters. Their work included 18 interventions that included health and sanitary measures that saved many lives including many children. He gave a very entertaining and informative talk and included his puppet named Lazarus. He said that World Gospel Mission had 300 staff members worldwide. Speakers will be a Briggs Chiropractic at next week’s meeting.
