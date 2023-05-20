Kiwanis of Grant County
Karen Miiller, Treasurer, welcomed Steve and Jane Sharon back after their winter stay in Florida. She also welcomed Ivy Tech staff back after being very busy at the school. She also welcomed Scott Hoeksma representing Marion Community Schools. Mylon Logan offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Program. The minutes of the board meeting on April 19th was approved after Jerry Whitton corrected two errors. (The scholarship celebration is on June 7 – not June 3 and flower planting at Townsend Park is on May 18th – not the 25th) Carol Secttor moved approval, Mylon Logan seconded and the motion passed. Karen Miiller, treasurer, presented the financial report with $3,050.63 in the Administrative Account and $6,667.01 in the Community Service account at the end of April. James Womack moved approval, Dick Kibbey seconded and motion passed. The 1812 committee will be meeting in June. The 1812 fees have been paid and we are looking for someone to be able to make two or three women’s skirts. The flower beds have been tilled at Townsend Park and are ready for planting on May 18th at 6:00 p.m. Dick Kibbey developed a set of guidelines for Key Club which were presented to the Marion High School Principal for his input last Wednesday. He will be looking for a teacher or counselor from the high school to serve as a sponsor while Kiwanis is looking for a liaison from our club to coordinate our activities with theirs. Mylon Logan moved we approve the Key Club guidelines, Carol Secttor seconded and motion passed. Carol Secttor developed a list of assignments for each month to provide needed items or cash each month to “Hands of Hope.” A list of needed supplies will be provided. Assigned to help this month with this project are: Laurie Needler, Jan Scott, Lee Crist, Cathy Hunnicutt, Al Harker and Abbey Scott. Mylon Logan reported that the Priority One project went very well and thanked those that read to children.( John Lightle, Carol Secttor, Mylon Logan, Jan Scott, John Velasquez and Carla Tucker) Carol Secttor reported that the scholarship awardees will be celebrated at our meeting on June 7th. She said that in addition to the three $1,000 scholarships, a donation will provide a 4th awardee and the Kiwanis district awardee will also be honored. We received a thank you from Ivy Tech for our donation last quarter to their special student fund. John Lightle reported that one club in another area is purchasing Kiwanis yard signs for members and friends to put in their yard to promote membership which would cost approximated $1,000. The idea was tabled until next month. The slate of officers was presented to the board. Dick Kibbey moved approval of the slate and James Womack seconded. The motion passed. This slate of officers will be presented to the membership on May 24th for a vote. The slate nominates president, Fred Hearn, president-elect John Clark, Treasurer, Karen Miiller, Secretary, Jerry Whitton. Cheryl Philbert, Leland Crist and Carol Secttor are nominated to the board of directors for a three-year term. Thanks to Rita Scallon for her work on these nominations. Leland Crist has arranged for John Muehleisen, VP of Global Strategy Training at World Gospel Mission to speak at Kiwanis on May 24th.
