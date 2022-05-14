Owen Union Extension Homemakers
Owen Union Extension Homemakers met in the home of Kathy Michael for their April meeting.
President Janet Dorsey opened the meeting with “I Said a Prayer for You Today” and the thought of the month “Find the BEAUTY in new life.” Roll call was answered by giving our favorite symbol of spring. Barb Milnes gave devotion entitled “Today’s Prayer” and “Yellow Roses.” The song of the month was “Just Let a Smile Be Your Umbrella.” Janet gave a health and safety report on” Seasonal Affective Disorder.” We agreed to change the county by-laws to extend the term of office for the county secretary. A sheet was passed out on protecting our personal finances, and Janet read a paper on “Next Level Jobs.” The May 26th Achievement night was discussed and plans for table decorations were planned. Coins for Friendship were collected and the lesson on “Autism Spectrum Disorder” was presented with a hand-out.
The meeting closed with the club prayer.
Members present were Janet Dorsey, Marilyn Dunk, Jane Kivett, Kathy Micael, Barb Milnes, Stacey Pedigo, and D
