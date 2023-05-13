Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hostess House. Eighteen members enjoyed a summer dessert hosted by Marge Reinke, Sharon Pence, and Norma Achor. The meeting was called to order by President Dianne Smith followed by the members reciting the Opening Ode and the Objects and Aims. The Chaplain read from Psalm 100 and the report of the secretary was approved. A new member, Cynthia Wehr, was initiated and welcomed into the chapter. The treasurer’s report was read and approved and reports of committees were shared. Carol Secttor presented a program based on the theme, “If I had my life to live over again.” The next meeting will be on June 13, 2023 with a noon luncheon served at the Hostess House. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
Kiwanis of Grant County
President-elect Fred Hearn called the regular meeting of Kiwanis to order on May 10, 2023. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Program. Jerry Whitton reported that the 1812 registration was completed and given to treasurer, Karen Miiller to send in with payment. Dick Kibbey reported that the Key Club committee was meeting with the Marion High School Principal after today’s meeting. The committee did meet with principal Lloyd Bryant who said that he would have a replacement for Key Club sponsor since Marsha Vermilion was leaving this year. Dick Kibbey went over the guidelines with Mr. Bryant and gave him a copy of the state requirements for the club. He will get back with us soon. Rita Scallon submitted nominations for officers for the 2023-24 Kiwanis year. They are as follows: Fred Hearn, president, John Clark, President-elect, Karen Miiller, Treasurer and Jerry Whitton, secretary. Terms expiring on the board are Robert Philbert, Karen Owen and Carol Secttor. Nominated to replace them(or continue) are Cheryl Philbert, Leland Crist and Carol Secttor. The Kiwanis board will vote on this slate next week and the club will vote the following week. Carol Secttor reported that the slate of scholarship winners had been determined and will be announced at a later date. She thanked Lorie Howard, Lisa Collins and Jerry Whitton for serving on the committee. Carol will also give members their preference of what month they would like to help the Hands of Hope program and assign others to help with our Community Project. Checks can be sent to Radiant Health, 1652 W. Third Street, Marion, IN 46952 in care of Linda Wilk.(If you prefer to give money rather than supplies during your assigned month). Eight people have signed up to help plant flowers at Townsend Park on May 18th at 6:00 p.m. Linda Wilk spoke about the many facets of support that Hands of Hope can offer domestic abuse victims. She said that focus and intentional effort can turn the tide on domestic abuse. The May 17th meeting will be our monthly board meeting. Please try to attend if you are a board member. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend.
