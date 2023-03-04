Kiwanis of Grant County
Community can collected in support of IVY Tech Student Assistance Program.
Missing our GC members Nancy Hoover and Janet Blake and praying that they will be back with us again soon.
Lisa Collins reported on the BUG program. She noted that with the items to be delivered tomorrow Kiwanis of Grant County will have provided prizes and certificates to 380 fifth and sixth grade students. Thanks, Lisa, for temporarily taking over these duties while Rita heals from her injuries.
Volunteers to support First Light in March include Al Harker, Sally David, Dick Kibbey, Lee Crist, Alex Huskey (Ivy Tech), and Rich Lacey.
John Velasquez presented a fascinating program on bee keeping which he was recently introduced to by a neighbor. He is just a beginner but later this spring plans to have four hives. John is already known as an expert on birds and has traveled several places internationally to identify a variety of species. So from now on we will know him as the member who introduced Kiwanians to the birds and bees!
Our speaker for next week will be Brad Luzzader who is running for Mayor of Marion. A board meeting will be held on March 15. Keith Burke, the Superintendent of Marion Community Schools, will be the speaker on March 22nd. On March 29th we will hold a spring auction. If you haven’t been able to attend recently know that you have been missed and please try to get Kiwanis on your calendar on Wednesday. Hope to see everyone soon.
