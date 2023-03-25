Monday Conversation Club
The ladies of Monday Conversation Club braved the cold March day to gather at the Marion Hostess House for dessert and regularly scheduled meeting. Ten ladies were present. Jackie Steiner served as hostess and program presenter.
Following a lively discussion concerning Purdue and IU’s earlier-than-expected-exit from the NCAA tournament, the group opened the meeting with traditional recitation of the Collect.
President Sue Bratton opened the meeting calling for the roll call and minutes of the March 6 meeting.
During Committee Reports, it was noted that the Courtesy Chair will send a note of sympathy to Robbie Blue, a former member, whose husband recently passed.
Sarah Evans is considering just the right book to place in Marion Public Library in memory of Marjorie Paullin, a treasured Monday Conversation Club member since 1988.
Sarah Dougherty Evans presented this meeting’s 125 Seconds of History featuring Mrs. Nellie Seegar Friermood, one of our charter members from the founding of Monday Conversation Club in 1897. Nellie Friermood is listed this way on our page of charter members, not by her husband’s name as other charter members are. She is, therefore, much easier to research than the others. Nellie was the great-granddaughter of Martin Boots, so her roots go back to the beginning of the settlement in Grant County. Her husband Adam Wesley Friermood was a tile maker whom Nellie married at age twenty-eight.
She died on Saturday, May 30, 1959, at the age of ninety-one. She was an active member of Monday Conversation Club, a lifelong member of First Methodist Church in Marion serving as president of the Ladies Aid Society for twenty-six years and a board member of the Young Women’s Christian Association.
Next year’s program book was examined for errors before going to the printer. Members will receive the new program book at the last meeting in May.
Jackie Steiner presented a review of the book The Boy on the Wooden Box, a memoir by Leon Leyson. Leyson was ten years old when the Germans invaded Poland. His family was forced to relocate to a Krakow ghetto. At age 13, Leyson was working alongside his father in Oskar Schindler’s ammunitions factory. Leon was so small that he had to stand on a wooden box to reach the controls of the machine he was operating. This job saved his Jewish family from execution. Because of Schindler’s kindness, more than 1200 Jewish lives were spared from extermination in the Holocaust. They were ultimately freed by Mr. Schindler, given some food and money, and able to escape when Schindler had to leave to preserve his own life. This book is a celebration of life, not just Leon Leyson’s life, but a tribute to Oskar Schindler and his effort to save lives of the persecuted during the Holocaust.
Monday Conversation Club will meet on April 3, 2023, at the Hostess House.
