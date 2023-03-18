Red Hat Mamas
Five members of the Red Hat Mamas met for lunch at J & L Restaurant in Marion on March 9. Those in attendance were Linda Nealis, Ann Bone, Janina Herring, Judy Babb and Loretta D’Yarmon. Judy and Loretta are both celebrating their birthdays this month and their lunches were provided by the gracious folks at J & L.
Ann Bone won the game prize provided by Linda Nealis, and Judy Babb won the door prize. We also had the opportunity to purchase some Girl Scout cookies from a patron there who was the leader of his daughter’s Girl Scout troop. Yes, the father of the scout was their leader. We all thought this was quite awesome. Keep up the good work, dad.
The next lunch will be April 13 at the Pizza Hut North, Marion.
Marion Lions Club
The Marion Lions Club is looking for individuals that want to have fun and at the same time serve their community. We have been making a difference in Marion and Grant County for over 100 years.
The Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the AmVets Post 5 on West 37th Street in Marion. Dinner and social time is at 5:45 p.m. and the meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
Kelly Scher, Director of Fund Development for Carey Services was the guest speaker at our March 14 meeting.
Our next meeting will be March 28 and District Membership Chair, Jeff Kozicki will be inducting our two newest members, Mark Cook and Shelly Robinson.
If you are interested in seeing what the Lions Club is about, visit our Facebook page and leave us a message.
Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on March 14 at 1 p.m. at the Hostess House. Members enjoyed a dessert appropriate for National Pi (Pie) Day hosted by Ellen Spitzer, Debbie Powell and Julie Halverson. President Rita Scallon called the meeting to order with members reciting the Opening Ode and the Objects and Aims. The Chaplain read from 2 Corinthians and the reports of the Secretary and Treasurer were approved. The slate of officers elected in February were installed and new program books for the 2023-24 year were distributed. Committee reports were shared. Cottey College was in the spotlight with a report from Carol Secttor who had recently visited the campus and Abby McDonald, a current student at Cottey. The next meeting will be held on April 11 with a lunch being served at noon. Debbi Powell will serve as hostess and Linda Moritz and Dianne Smith will present the program. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
Kiwanis of Grant County
In the absence of President Janet Bailey, VP Fred Hearn conducted the monthly board meeting of Kiwanis of Grant County on March 15. Jim Womack III opened the meeting with a prayer. Fred asked for corrections or approval of the minutes of the February meeting. Hearing no suggestions, the minutes of the meeting held on February 15, 2023 stands approved. Treasurer Karen Miiller shared the financial reports for December and February. The ending balance at the end of February for the Administrative Account was $3,100.69 and for the Community Service Account was $6,574.40. The treasurer’s reports will be filed for audit. Board members in attendance included: Toby Clume (MHS), three members from Ivy Tech, Lisa Collins, Lee Crist, Fred Hearn, John Lightle, Karen Miiller, Bob Philbert, Cheryl Philbert, Rita Scallon, Jan Scott, Carol Secttor, Lorie Howard, and James Womack III. (16 members present)
Carol Secttor, Scholarship Chair, reported that applications have been sent out and are due April 14.
Rita Scallon and Lisa Collins noted that certificates and candy bars were delivered to approximately 380 students at Justice who brought up one or more grades. Rita has talked to the school social workers and the criteria will be more challenging for awards at the end of the next grading period.
John Lightle will touch base with the sponsor of the Key Club about activities for this semester at MHS.
The can money for the next quarter (April, May, and June) will go to the Grant County Chaplaincy Program.
Members who are scheduled to give to First Light in March and April are encouraged to do so. Beginning in May the members will support Hands of Hope. Fred Hearn will obtain a list of items that this organization needs to support their clients. A schedule will be developed.
Lorie Howard will take the gift bag to Janet Bailey.
Lorie Howard will arrange programs for September. One or two volunteers are needed to arrange and introduce the programs in July.
The program next week will be Keith Burke, Superintendent of Marion Community Schools.
A spring auction will be held on March 29 to raise money in support of our budget. Bring a GUEST, an item to auction (food item, gift card, spring plant, etc.) for auction, and money to buy one of the spectacular items that will be available.
Please take time this week to invite a Kiwanian who we haven’t seen recently to join us again before the end of March. We would love to see them again. Also, guests are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.