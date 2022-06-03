Alpha Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society
Alpha Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) met May 14, 2022 at the Upland Pierce United Methodist Church. The meeting opened at 8:30 a.m. meeting by President Ann Ambler with 14 members present. Karen Miller gave prayer and all enjoyed a delicious breakfast. For our opening thought Margaret Wilson shared Max Lucado’s “Sowing Seeds for Peace”.
For our program 1st. Vice President Vicki Hinen paid tribute to the 12 founders of our society, which began on May 11, 1929, in Austin, Texas. DKG was started in Indiana January 9, 1938 with 17 founders. Vicki calculated that those attending this morning’s meeting had given 646 years of service to DKG, while our entire chapter had 1,015 years of service.
The following members were recognized with a rose and certificate for their years in DKG:
Jadean Barnes, 25; Barb Spaulding, 35; Carol Herzog, 40; Kathaleen Reese, 65; Ruth Moreland, 25; Leona Bear, 35; Margaret Wilson, 45.
AZ Business meeting:
The Secretary’s and Treasurer’s reports were accepted as written.
Corresponding Secretary Roxanne Thomas read thank you notes from DKG International for our monetary memorial for Laurel Steill and for our donation to the International Emergency Fund.
A letter from our Indiana State Organization President, Stephanie Walsh was read.
Committee Reports:
Professional Growth and Development: Chair Karen Kenny read The Thank You Book another delightful book about Elephant and Piggy, emphasizing the importance of showing appreciation for those around us.
Cheer: Chair Jadean Barnes sent a sympathy card to a member and a card to a member who fell at school and will be unable to finish the school year.
Updates and changes were given of member information for our directory.
Music: Our musical interlude included the singing of “The Founders’ Torch” and “What’s the Weather in Song today?”
Memorial: Roxanne Thomas, standing in for Chair Mary Catherine Palmer, presented a memorial service for Laurel Steill who passed away this year. Laurel taught 38 years in Columbia City.
New Business:
Installation of Officers: Ann officiated the installation of the following officers for the next biennium:
President – Mary Catherine Palmer (via face time)
1st. Vice President – Kirsten Jines (in absentia)
2nd. Vice President – Karen Bandelier
Recording Secretary (continuing) – Donna Myer
Corresponding Secretary(continuing) – Roxanne Thomas
Treasurer (continuing) – Sue Corbin
Parliamentarian-elect – Carol Herzog
Those attending Indiana State Organization Conference in Danville, IN at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds on April 23, 2022 gave a quick mention of their workshops.
Carol Herzog mentioned that the online Hot Topic programs presented by the state were very good.
Remember:
November 5, 2022: The Janet O’Neal Seminar will be held at Columbia City Hight School. “Connecting the Brain for Learning with speaker Dr. Lori Desautels.
Roxanne handed out brochures for this seminar at our meeting today.
The closing thought was a quotation by Carl Jung, emphasizing the importance of the human touch in education.
Thank you to Karen Miller and her committee, Donna Myer, Mary Pahmeier and Margaret Wilson, for today’s breakfast.
The meeting was adjourned at 10:50 a.m. with the singing of the Delta Kappa Gamma song.
Our next Alpha Zeta Chapter meeting will be in Whitley County on September 17, 2022 at the Roy G. Biv Creative Center. The Hostess Committee is Sue Corbin, Donna Ott, Trisha Hinen and Judy Kehmeyer.
Delta Kappa Gamma is a women’s education society of key women educators.
Alpha Zeta Chapter is made up of members who work or live in the counties of Grant, Huntington, Wabash and Whitley counties.
Those members attending from Grant County were Karen Miller, Donna Myer and Margaret Wilson.
Kiwanis of Grant County
President Janet Bailey opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on June 1, 2022. Pastor Fred Hearn offered a prayer. The prayers included condolences for the family of member Dave Huffman after his sudden passing. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Grant County. Secretary, Jerry Whitton, reported that today would be the second notice of officer elections on June 8th. Rita Scallon, nominating committee, announced the following candidates for the 2022-23 year: Janet Bailey, President: Fred Hearn, President-Elect: Jerry Whitton, Secretary: Karen Miiller, Treasurer. On the Board ballot are: Jan Scott, Dick Kibbey and Valerie McHarry. Valerie McHarry and her team including Mylon Logan, Tom Holloway and David Payne will be taking snacks to Bridges to Health volunteers this month. President Bailey requested that any member passing Townsend Park and seeing any trash, weeds in the flower beds or anything out of place please stop and take a few minutes to keep the park looking neat. Rita Scallon reported that we made about $20 last month on aluminum cans. Keep them coming in – every little bit counts. Dave Payne, program chair, introduced the Republican nominee for Grant County Prosecutor. Mr. Hunt said that the main characteristics of a prosecutor are integrity, leadership and commitment to helping others. He said that most crimes have a connection to drugs in some way. His job will be to administer justice and mercy. Carol Secttor announced that the program next week(June 8) will be a recognition of our 6 scholarship recipients and their parents – always a fun meeting.
