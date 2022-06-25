Kiwanis of Grant County
President Janet Bailey opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on June 22, 2022. Pastor Fred Hearn offered a prayer. Janet welcomed Bob Philbert back after a long absence. Steve Sharon and his team made up of Jane Sharon, Karen Owen and Jerry Whitton will take snacks to Bridges to Health volunteers on Tuesday July 5th by 5:00 p.m. Thanks to John Lightle for pulling weeds and watering flowers at Townsend Park last week. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Grant County. David Payne, program chair for June, introduced Del Garcia the Republican Sheriff candidate in Grant County. No Democrat has filed to this date. Mr. Garcia stated three principles that he would live by as sheriff: 1) Community(Develop trust and friendliness among community members) 2. Collaboration (work closely with other agencies in the community) 3. Constitution(Of course, always live by the Constitution) He stated that he learned long ago that, “As an officer of the law you don’t judge your success by the number of arrests you make but by the number of lives that you impact.” Member, Dave Payne will be speaking next week on June 29 about the demise of the Democrat party in Grant County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.