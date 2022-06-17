Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on Tuesday, June 14, at noon at the Hostess House. Eighteen members enjoyed a lovely luncheon surrounded by patriotic themed decorations and planned by a hostess team made up of Patsy Lutton, Janice Gartland, Linda Hanlon and Donna Loeffler. They were joined by Arden Weaver and her father to celebrate Arden as the chapter’s 2022 STAR Scholarship candidate. President Rita Scallon called the meeting to order and the chaplain read from Ephesians 1: 3-8. The secretary and treasurer gave their reports which were approved. Committee reports were shared and a recommendation from the Ways and Means committee was approved as presented. Beth Kachel, our delegate to state convention, gave a thorough report of happenings and updates. The next meeting will be held on July 12th with a dessert served at the Hostess House at 1:00 p.m. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
Marion Lions Club
The Marion Lions Club is looking for individuals that want to have fun and at the same time, serve their community. We have been making a difference in Marion/Grant County for over 100 years.
The Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the AmVets Post 5 on West 37th Street in Marion. Dinner/Social time is at 5:45 p.m. and the meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
If you are interested in seeing what the Lions Club is about visit our Facebook page and leave us a message or contact Lion President Scott at 765-480-6312.
Red Hat Mamas
Six lovely ladies of the Red Hat Mamas met for lunch June 9 at PC Pizza in Marion. Those attending were Ann Bone, Linda Nealis, Judy Babb, Joyce Howell, Pam Armstrong and Sherrill Swanson. Joyce Howell was the lucky lady today winning both the door prize and one of the game prizes. Another game prize was won by Pam Armstrong. Linda Nealis and Sherrill Swanson provided the prizes.
The next luncheon will be July 14 at Georgie’s Cafe and Family Restaurant in Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.