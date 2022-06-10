Kiwanis of Grant County
President Janet Bailey called the regular meeting of Kiwanis to order on June 8, 2022. Fred Hearn offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Grant County. Snacks were taken to Bridges to Health volunteers this month by Valerie McHarry, Dave Payne, Tom Holloway and Mylon Logan. President Bailey presented the slate of officers which was approved unanimously. Next yea’rs officers will be: Janet Bailey, president; Fred Hearn, president-elect; Jerry Whitton, secretary; Karen Miiller, treasurer. Newly elected or re-elected to the board for a three year term were: Jan Scott, Valerie McHarry, Dick Kibbey. The main order of business for the meeting was to recognize six scholarship recipients and their parents. Receiving scholarships were: Ja’Myah Hahn, Jaron Huffman, Katelynn Roseberry, Arden Weaver, Madison Reynolds and Isabelle Johnson.(who could not attend until June 15) The June 15 meeting will be our regular Board meeting.
