Kiwanis of Grant County
Karen Miiller, Treasurer, opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on July 6, 2022 in president Janet Bailey’s absence. Steve Sharon offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Boy’s and Girl’s club. Thanks to the ladies from Ivy Tech who have been keeping the flowers watered in Townsend Park. Karen announced that she and her husband, Dave, will be having a BBQ tasting at their house on the evening of August 3rd. Dave will represent Kiwanis at the annual “Leading Men Who Cook” event in Marion sponsored by LEAD, Inc. later this year. James Womack, program chair for July, introduced member Rich Lacy who gave a very informative talk about planning health insurance during retirement. He stated that, “Medical expenses are the number one cause of bankruptcies. In 2019, according to the American Journal of Public Health, 65.5 percent of bankruptcies in the United States were due to medical expenses.” Member James Womack, an investment advisor with Edward Jones, will speak to Kiwanis at our July 13th meeting.
Marion Lions Club
The Marion Lions Club elected new Officers for the 2022-2023 Lion Year. They are: President, Roger Burhite; Vice President, Scott Smith; Secretary, Isabel Atcheson; Treasurer, Tim Canode; Directors, Carol Hamilton, Sandy Price and Kurt Hensel.
The Club is always looking for individuals that would like to serve their community and have fun at the same time. Our meetings are on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the AmVets Post 5 in Marion. Dinner/Social time is at 5:45pm and the meeting start at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Club go to our Facebook page or contact Scott Smith at 765.480.6312.
