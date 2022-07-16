The Garden Club of Marion
The Garden Club of Marion met at the shelter in the Gardens of Matter Park for the July 8 meeting and annual carry-in picnic. A refreshing summer rain did not deter 16 members and three guests from enjoying the morning in the beautiful park and a delicious array of food. Members have been busy weeding,planting,mulching and watering the Blue Star and Memorial Gardens, led by Sue McVicker and Jane Jones.
Garden Club participated in Earth Day at the park in April, decorated the Marion Public Library display case in May and took a field trip to Garden Gate Greenhouse. Also in May a successful plant sale was held in the park. Chaired by Darlene Carper, it helped provide funds to be used to support local organizations and state and national garden club projects.
At the Central East District meeting in June, director Joyce Bulington presented Marion club president Kathy Vermilion a State Award Certificate for the contributions made by the club to World Gardening, the Blue Star Memorial, Land Trust and Scholarship.
The next meeting will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, in the Marion Public Library meeting room, at 10 a.m. The program speaker will be Joyce Bulington presenting “Gnomes and Our Gardens.” Guests are always welcome! (Nine new members have joined the club this year so far!)
Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on Tuesday, July 12 at 1 p.m., at the Hostess House. Seventeen members enjoyed a lovely dessert with a summer theme planned by a hostess team made up of Connie Rose, Beth Kachel and Debbi Powell.
President Rita Scallon called the meeting to order and the chaplain read from Psalm 121. The secretary and treasurer gave their reports which were approved. Committee reports were shared with special concern for sisters who are dealing with health issues that prevent them from attending in person. The membership committee selected Linda Moritz as the “sister spotlight” for the month and she shared her story of how she ended up in Marion.
In new business it was decided that the chapter would add a meeting on the Oct. 25 and then use the December meeting date for a social including guests. Pat Hill shared information about the Gardens at Matter Park where she and her husband, George, volunteer. All agreed that these gardens are a special treat for the citizens of Marion and serve as a great attraction to visitors to our community.
The next meeting will be held on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m., at the Hostess House. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
