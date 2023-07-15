Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hostess House. 16 members enjoyed an ice cream sundae for dessert which was hosted by Sue Brucker, Patsy Lutton and Beth Kachel. The meeting was called to order by President Dianne Smith. Members recited the Opening Ode and the Objects and Aims. The chaplain read from Psalm 106: 1-5 and the report of the secretary was approved. The treasurer’s report was read and approved and reports of committees were shared. Ana Pongracic was featured in the “Sister Spotlight.” A report about happenings at the recent state convention was shared by Debbi Powell. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hostess House and a dessert will be served. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
