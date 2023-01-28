Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Vice President Linda Moritz called the meeting to order and opened with a memorial remembrance for Debbie Dailey. The chaplain read from Psalm 91 and the secretary and treasurer gave their reports which were approved. Committee reports were shared and a slate of officers for 2023-24 was presented. Some bylaw changes were discussed and action will be taken at the meeting in February. The next meeting will be held on February 14, 2023 with a luncheon at the Hostess House. Norma Achor will serve as hostess and the program will be presented by Ana Pongrocic. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
