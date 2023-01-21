Monday Conversation Club
Monday Conversation Club gathered for the first time in 2023 on January 16. Rainy days and Mondays did not affect the joy we had catching up with one another.
President Sue Bratton conducted the business meeting following the opening Collect. Jackie Steiner read the minutes for the December meeting which were approved. Roll Call was recorded silently, and the treasurer’s report accepted.
Members were reminded to contact Courtesy Chair Nancy Abraham concerning health issues or special events in the lives of our members.
Program Committee is presently working on new program books for next year. Each member reviewed her personal information for placement in the new directory.
The Nominating Committee is preparing a slate of officers for the 2023-24/2024-25 period.
Sarah Evans presented “125 Seconds of History” of Monday Conversation Club. The program book for 1932-1933 listed the topic for each meeting and the presenters. The Jan. 30 meeting of 1933 marked the beginning of a four-meeting theme of “The Jew.” Some of the presentations were Ancient Jews, Chosen People of the Old Testament, and Jews from Malachi to 79 AD. During February and March of that Conversation Club year, the programs progressed forward to the American Jews and Treatment of Medieval Jews. This subject topic would indicate that there were women who had honest interest in people who had a different life experience than their own and were willing to think about that. Sarah asked, “What was going on in the world that might have led to this interest?”
Coincidentally on that January 30, 1933, meeting day, something else happened. Adolph Hitler was named Chancellor of Germany on January 30, 1933. From that day on, there was an accelerated attack on Jews across Germany and by May 1933 the Dachau Internment camp had been established, the Gestapo created, and Berlin had seen a massive book burning to destroy books by Jews and others. We know that Hitler had been sowing the seeds of discontent for ten years prior to January 30, 1933. We know the horrors wrought upon the Jews during WW II and man’s inhumanity to man. The world of the 1920s and ‘30s should serve as a warning for our world today, but the Anti-Defamation League surveys of Americans this past fall indicate that many in our country today are questioning that the Holocaust ever happened. Women’s study groups today continue to investigate and share important information.
Rhonda Stoffer presented the main program. She oversees the Indiana Room at Marion Public Library and is well-equipped to conduct interested patrons through the world of genealogy. Rhonda was born in Wells County, but she has worked at MPL for 22 years. She knows more about Grant County than most of us. The Indiana Room collects and preserves information about Grant County. It seems women are harder to track because years ago ladies were referred to by their husband’s names. That made finding their given names and maiden names a task. Each member present received a genealogy chart to consider. Library cards are free of charge to residents of the city of Marion by showing a photo ID and address. Residents outside city limits may purchase a library card for $60 by presenting a photo ID and address. Any interest one may have in beginning a genealogy search will find Rhonda most helpful.
February 20, 2023 will find Monday Conversation Club at the Hostess House for a 1:00 p.m. dessert. Hostess is Rita Nolan.
