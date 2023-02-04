Kiwanis of Grant County
Fred Hearn conducted the meeting with 10 members plus two guests in attendance. With a lot of our members currently in Florida the non-snow birds are encouraged to get back in the habit of attending on Wednesday as often as they can.
The community can was passed and is currently benefitting the student support fund at Ivy Tech. It was also reported that the spendable dollars from our account at the Community Foundation will now benefit the United Way. Speakers have been secured for February and March but chairs for speakers are still needed for May, July and September.
Members targeted to support First Light in February include Bob and Cheryl Philbert, Lisa Collins, Laurie Needler, Lori Howard, Isaac Conyers and Abby Scott. There is no need to coordinate as a group, each member is encouraged to gift as they see fit. A minimum expenditure of $10 is recommended. Donations can be in the form of needed items or a monetary donation. Donations may be dropped off or mailed to First Light Child Advocacy Center at 904 W. Third Street, Marion, IN 46952.
Please remember President Janet Bailey and Nile Whitton in your prayers. Janet continues to battle health issues and Nila decided to check out the hospitals in Florida while on vacation there with Jerry.
Mayor Jesse Alumbaugh updated those present about happenings, especially in downtown Marion, with much of his presentation focused on the proposed Riverside Park. He also talked about the financial success of the city during his terms as mayor and commented on his attention to road repair and blight removal. He has filed for a third term and hopes to complete many of the planned projects if re-elected.
The speaker next week will be Alecia Hazelwood from Ivy Tech who will speak to us about the fund at Ivy Tech to support students in need. Future speakers scheduled for February and March include Ronald Morrell and Brad Luzadder who have both filed to run for major on the Republican ticket, Keith Burke, Superintendent of Marion Community Schools, and a member of our club who is into bee keeping (this one might surprise you).
