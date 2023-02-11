Kiwanis of Grant County
Fred Hearn conducted the meeting with 12 members in attendance.
The community can was passed and is currently benefitting the student support fund at Ivy Tech. It was also reported that we would not be hosting a party for B.U.G. at this point since we had 359 students qualify for a prize. Instead students will be given a printed certificate and a large candy bar. Since Rita is “out of commission” for now with injuries she sustained in an accident while in Mexico recently Lisa Collins agreed to assume responsibility of making sure Justice receives the prize materials. Thanks, Lisa, for stepping up to fulfill this need. John Lightle reported that he had communicated recently with Marsha Vermilion about the Key Club. She noted that the Caring Closet is in need of deodorant and financial gifts at this time.
Alecia Hazelwood spoke on behalf of the Student Assistance Program at Ivy Tech which is also connected with the Circle of Ivy. Our can money from this quarter will go to support this program which helps students who are in need of money for books, gas, food, general supplies, etc. All of this money stays local. A general discussion followed about programs and services at our Ivy Tech campus. Community members who are not graduates of this campus can support the Circle of Ivy giving group for a donation of $100 per year. Individuals just wanting to support the Student Assistance Program can give to Ivy Tech Marion Foundation Student Assistance Program. The goal is to raise $5,000 this year to be used for this purpose.
John Lightle distributed a publication of the Convention and Visitors Bureau showing “food trails” in the State of Indiana. Lisa Collins invited everyone to attend a sweet afternoon gathering on Valentine’s Day from 4-5 p.m. at Northwood Manor. Let Lisa know if you plan to attend.
Members targeted to support First Light in February include Bob and Cheryl Philbert, Lisa Collins, Laurie Needler, Lori Howard, Isaac Conyers and Abby Scott. There is no need to coordinate as a group, each member is encouraged to gift as they see fit. A minimum expenditure of $10 is recommended. Donations can be in the form of needed items or a monetary donation.
A board meeting will be held next week. Everyone is encouraged to attend. We will wrap up February with Ronald Morrell speaking on his campaign for Mayor on February 22nd.
Please keep Jerry Whitton’s wife, Nila, in your prayers. She has been moved to a different hospital in Florida because of a kidney issue.
