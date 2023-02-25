Chapter BT of P.E.O.
Chapter BT of P.E.O. met on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at noon at the Hostess House. President Rita Scallon called the meeting to order and opened with a memorial remembrance for Marjorie Paullin and Anne Gottschalk. The chaplain read from Colossians 3:12-17 and the secretary and treasurer gave their reports which were approved. Committee reports were shared and a slate of officers were elected. Action was taken on changes to the bylaws and standing rules. The “sister spotlight” for the month of February was Pat Hill. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hostess House. Ellen Spitzer will serve as hostess and the program will be presented by Donna Loeffler. The mission of P.E.O. is to increase opportunities for women through education.
