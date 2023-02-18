Red Hat Mamas
Five members of the Red Hat Mamas met for lunch this month at the Train Station Depot. After over 20 years of membership, we are still going strong although not as many. Those in attendance were Pam Armstrong, Ann Bone, Janina Herring, Judy Babb and Linda Nealis.
Something unusual occurred this month, a first for us. Instead of getting our bill, we were told that some kind person paid for us all. Can you imagine? We were not told who this person was even though we tried our best to get the information. We were overwhelmed and grateful for this act of generosity and kindness.
Pam Armstrong won the door prize and the game prize. We will meet again on March 9 at J & L Breakfast House.
To have your club news added, please send email to news@chronicle-tribune.com by noon on Wednesday. Include the words “Club News” and the name of your club in the subject line.
