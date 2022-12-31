Marion Lions Club
The Marion Lions Club is looking for individuals that want to have fun and at the same time, serve their community. We have been making a difference in Marion/Grant County for over 100 years.
The Club meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the AmVets Post 5 on West 37th Street in Marion. Dinner/Social time is at 5:45 p.m. and the meetings start at 6:30 p.m. Our next meeting will be January 10, 2023.
If you are interested in seeing what the Lions Club is about visit our Facebook page and leave us a message.
