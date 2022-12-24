Kiwanis of Grant County
President-elect Fred Hearn opened the Kiwanis board meeting on Dec 21. Mylon Logan offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Salvation Army. The Community Collection Can will benefit a special Ivy Tech fund that assists students in need during the January – March quarter. Kiwanis will not meet the next three Wednesdays. Our next meeting will be on January 18th and we will be putting together gift bags for the Justice Intermediate Middle School BUG program. A BUG celebration will be held at Justice the last part of January. Carol Secttor will be getting a speaker for the Jan. 25 meeting. Hopefully, December volunteers for First Light have helped by providing them with some kind of assistance. January volunteers are: John Clark, Jan Scott, John Lightle, Barbara Boyd, Cathy Hunnicutt, Laurie Needler, Desmond Wise and John Velasquez. The next meeting will be Jan. 18.
To have your club news added, please send email to news@chronicle-tribune.com by noon on Wednesday. Include the words “Club News” and the name of your club in the subject line.
