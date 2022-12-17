Kiwanis of Grant County
Karen Miiller, treasurer, opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on Dec. 14. Lorie (Wilson) Howard offered a prayer. Valerie McHarry, Mylon Logan, Dave Payne, Steve & Jane Sharon, Keith Burke and Shirley Worline will be assisting First Light this month with needed supplies. They are in special need of infant body wash, shampoo, lotion and diapers of any size right now. Carol Secttor introduced member Leeann Smith, executive director of the United Way who spoke about the assistance provided to the many non-profits in Grant County. She answered the question, “What does it mean to be United?” Besides all of the other great work of the organization Leeanne spoke of the “Imagination Library” which they plan to sponsor and fund in the future. This literacy initiative began with Dolly Parton and provides a book for qualified children each year until they are five years old. We are looking for program chairs for January through September of this Kiwanis year. If you are willing to take a month please let us know. Since we will not be meeting on Dec. 28, Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 we only need a January speaker for Jan. 25. January 18 will be our regular monthly board meeting. The last meeting of this year will be next week, Dec. 21 and will be our monthly board meeting. All members are welcome to attend.
