Kiwanis of Grant County
President-elect Fred Hearn opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis on Dec. 7. Jerry Whitton offered a prayer. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Salvation Army.
First Light volunteers for the month of December are Valerie McHarry, Mylon Logan, David Payne, Steve and Jane Sharon, Keith Burke, and Shirley Worline. Janet Bailey from First Light says they have a special need for infant body wash, shampoo, lotion and diapers of any size right now.
Thanks to Dick Kibbey for pulling the dead flowers at Townsend Park. Also, thanks to all of those who rang the bell for the Salvation Army on Dec. 3. Karen Miiller reported that it was a very successful day all going to help the people of Grant County.
Rita Scallon reported that we made $56 dollars on aluminum cans this month. Keep up the good work!
Karen Miiller introduced the speaker for the day, Ashley Shirley the interim executive director of Thriving Grant County. She talked about the many facets of their work in reducing childhood and adult poverty in Grant County including: food insecurity, financial wellness, early childhood education, workforce development/career readiness and other resources. Their work at present is concentrated in Mill Township.
The speaker for Dec. 14 is to be announced. Dec. 21 is the regular Kiwanis board meeting, and there will NOT be a meeting for the next three weeks. (Dec. 28 through Jan. 11)
