AG Chapter of PEO
The AG Chapter of PEO met on Tuesday, August 23, at the First United Methodist Church. There were 17 members present.
Amy Wood, with the help of seven readers, presented a program allowing us to become acquainted with the seven women who were the founders of and organized the PEO Sisterhood. It was very informative!
Our “STAR” applicant was not accepted as a finalist of this award, so we voted to give her $300 from our treasury.
We will have a social on October 13 from 3:30 to 5:30. It will be a Fall Tea in the parlor of the First United Methodist Church.
We voted favorably to receive a new sister.
