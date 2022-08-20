Marion Lions Club
The Marion Lions Club held its 91st Annual Old Folks Day Luncheon on Aug. 4 at the AmVets Post 5 in Marion. We had over 100 in attendance that day, and they were able to enjoy our speaker for the day, who was Weatherman Randy Ollis.
This is just one of the activities that we have been doing in the Marion/Grant County area for over 100 years now. Our mission is to make Marion/Grant County a better place to live.
Anyone who would be interested in becoming a part of this 100-year tradition is welcome to attend a meeting which are held the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the AmVets Post 5 in Marion. Our Social time starts at 5:45 p.m. and our meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
If you would like more information about our Club, then check out our Facebook Page. You can contact the Club through our Facebook Page, or you are welcome to contact Lion Scott Smith at 765-480-6312.
