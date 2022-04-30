Kiwanis of Grant County
Jerry Whitton, secretary, filled in for president Janet Bailey since she was tied up at work. Barbara Boyd offered a prayer. Laurie Needler, Lori Wilson, Al Harker and Sally David will be providing snacks to Bridges to Health volunteers on May 3rd at 5:00 p.m. It will soon be time to plant flowers at Townsend Park. Jan Scott will be ordering flowers and Janet Bailey will work with the city regarding tilling and will also set a date and recruit volunteers. Lori Wilson, program chair for April, introduced Andrew Stout as speaker from the Josiah White Residential and Family Services Center. Andrew said from the beginning, 172 years ago, Whites was designed to serve the “Most Deserving Children.” He described the five programs at Whites: Foster Care, Private Female Residential, Recovery, Residential and Preventative Services. He invited everyone to visit their greenhouse to buy plants for the spring and their “50 East” coffee/snack restaurant. Mylon Logan, program chair for May, has announced that Jennifer Allbaugh from Family Services will be speaking on May 4.
AG Chapter of PEO
The AG Chapter of PEO met on April 26 in the home of Linda Simpson. There were 15 members present which included Cathy Lane who is a new sister we initiated this evening, The refreshment were wonderful.
We conducted the normal business. In addition to that, we have decided to make a $500 donation to the Beth Gunyon memorial fund to Cottey College.
We spent considerable time reviewing our By-Laws. They will be typed up with the changes suggested and we will vote on the changes at our next meeting.
A social has been scheduled for June 1 to have lunch at 52 East at Whites’ Institute.
