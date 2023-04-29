Kiwanis of Grant County
President-elect Fred Hearn opened the regular meeting of Kiwanis with a prayer on April 26, 2023. The Community Collection Can was passed to benefit the Sheriff’s Chaplaincy Program. Lorie Howard announced that if you present a fundraiser flyer on April 28th from 10:30-9:30 the Chaplaincy Program will receive 20 percent of the proceeds. Mylon Logan provided books to readers for our Priority One program of reading to children in the Headstart program during the next 2 weeks. Flowers will be planted at Townsend Park on May 18th at 6:00 p.m. There is a sign-up sheet in the black book. It will only take about an hour if we have 5 or 6 volunteers. The Kiwanis Community Project for May through October is the Hands of Hope program which is located at Family Services 101 South Washington Street in Marion. Please sign up to provide them needed supplies/money during one of these months. Carol Secttor announced that the scholarship committee will be interviewing candidates on Saturday April 29th. Rich Lacey and Dick Kibbey will be working on plants around the sign at Townsend Park the first week of May. The Mississinewa 1812 committee had their first planning meeting of the year. We are looking for women’s skirts. If you have one that belongs to Kiwanis please let us know so that we know how many we have on hand or whether we need to have some made. Mylon Logan, program chair for April, introduced Carla Tucker who told of the many classes and programs offered by the Community School of the Arts and the many costumes and props owned by the CSA and Civic Theater. She shared the many performances to be held both at the James Dean Memorial Theater and the F. Richie Walton Performing Arts Center. Fred Hearn, program chair for May, announced that Christina Chandler from the Family Resource Center will speak to Kiwanis on May 3rd.
To have your club news added, please send email to news@chronicle-tribune.com by noon on Wednesday. Include the words “Club News” and the name of your club in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.