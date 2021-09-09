When I graduated, class officers might have been chosen because they were voted least likely to get a haircut. Or most likely to tumble from their platform shoes.
Some class officers fell on their heads, so they forgot the year they graduated and do not remind their fellow classmates. The entire class can pretend they marched to “Pomp and Circumstance” only yesterday.
However, my reunion organizers — also my husband’s — never fell on their heads. Since January, they have publicized a milestone Hubby and I never envisioned back when we wore mini skirts and plaid bell bottoms.
Our 50th class reunion will take place this week.
And I thought turning 50 was traumatic. This half-century business is almost as bad as falling on your head. Without platforms.
In some ways, we Boomers grew up during simpler times. Tradition ruled. At school, we said the Pledge of Allegiance and were expected to become good citizens. Many attended church. We knew the words to “Jesus Loves Me.”
Technology had not yet exploded. My husband recalls that the computer at his father’s workplace filled an entire room. Yet, it contained less memory than our grandson’s Paw Patrol watch.
In 1971, music lovers were graduating from vinyl records to eight-track tapes. Today, we hand-pick “records” to add to our playlists. No more paying for the lousy song on the second side of the 45.
If anyone stared, unblinking, at a phone for hours, his family would have made a quick call — to a psychiatrist.
If he missed “Star Trek” because he was dragged to his sister’s piano recital, he could not record the program. Nor could he retrieve on demand or watch it on his phone while faking a bathroom break. No, he missed “Star Trek.” Period.
Research was done at libraries, not a coffee shop. My husband still insists I stalked him from our library’s open second floor before “accidentally” running into him on the first, sparking our relationship and eventual marriage. I say, if he wants to spread rumors, let him write his own column.
Dates cost less then. Couples went to the theater, where guys paid around $3.00 to watch movies in rare, air-conditioned comfort. Sitting in the balcony, we usually paid more attention to each other. …
A coke cost ten cents. A large, Dairy Queen hot fudge sundae might cost 50 cents.
If a girl played grown-up and ordered coffee, there was no question of grande, venti, or trenta. If she added more than sugar and cream, that date came from a galaxy, far, far away — though that famous phrase did not yet exist, as the first Star War movie premiered in 1977.
Other expressions were not around when we graduated. “Ginormous” was not a word. Neither were laptop, latte, Internet, unfriend, text messaging, fashionista or blog.
If only we could return to those “good old days.” Right?
Actually, simpler times were not so simple. Viet Nam branded us with its bitter legacy. Racial tension tore cities and campuses apart. Who would be the assassinated leader du jour?
Yet, some Boomers still knew the words to “Jesus Loves Me.” My husband, our class valedictorian, acknowledged in his graduation speech that everyone searches for something to help navigate the unknown. When he welcomed Jesus Christ into his life, my 18-year-old future husband said, he found the One who would walk beside him.
We and our classmates would need help as we experienced the Arab embargo and double-digit inflation rates. The sweet, maddening complications of relationships and marriages and starting families. As our class traded Farrah Fawcett ’dos and hippie ponytails for big hair, mullets and middle age, numerous wars and 9/11 erupted. Now COVID 19 has swept our world.
We still plan to party.
Wearing masks might complicate classmate recognition: “Mark! I’d know you anywhere!” “I’m Sandra.”
Oops.
Still, thanks to our wonderful organizers, we will feast. Fat-free is not allowed. We will dance, dance, dance — though we might have to call 911 if some jerk attempts the jerk. We will convince band members, all born after 1990, that the Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar” loses something when performed hip-hop. No coronation at evening’s end, but a rumble — er, contest — in which we determine who has the cutest grandchildren.
Fifty years.
Definitely worth celebrating. Our class of 1971 plans to do just that.
