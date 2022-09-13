Clarence Eugene Worley, known to many as “Butch” or “Chubby,” 76, Peru, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru.
Born April 9, 1946, in Litchfield, Illinois, he was the son of Roy and Roma L. (Swires) Straub. On March 28, 1969, at the First Church of Christ in Peru, Indiana, he was married to Carla Louise McKinney, who survives.
He graduated from Maconaquah High School in 1967 and worked as a meat cutter for Marburger Foods before starting his long career as a mechanic at Pate/Paul Richards Chevrolet, where he worked since 1968. He retired in 2000 and then went to work at Caring Hands Nursing Home, where he worked in maintenance for thirteen years before retiring from work and heading to his garage where he spent many hours working on projects in his favorite place at home.
Survivors include is wife, Carla L. Worley, Peru; four sons, Clarence Eugene Worley, Jr., Peru; David Alan (Lori a.k.a. “Rosie”) Worley, Peru; Jason Matthew (Jennifer) Worley, Peru; Gary Lee Worley, Peru; twelve grandchildren; and nine great-grandsons; two brothers, Kenneth (Bunny) Worley, Indianapolis.; Edward (Carol) Straub, Alaska; and sister, Kathy (Charlie) Brehmer, Peru; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one granddaughter Brandy Kay Worley.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Grissom Church of Christ with Evangelist Shane Caps officiating. Private burial will be in Enterprise Cemetery, northern Miami County.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed towards the family to help with final expenses.
McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.mcclainfh.com.
