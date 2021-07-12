A building at 141 E. 3rd Street, which is currently on the market for around $150,000 but appraised at about $54,000, could become city-owned property in the near future, according to discussion at a recent Marion Redevelopment Commission meeting.
Board members passed a resolution that would allow Buyer’s Protection Group, based in Ohio, to conduct a study on the structure after Mayor Jess Alumbaugh proposed having the Redevelopment Commission buy the property so it could be sold to a developer of its choosing.
“That’s the only way we are going to restore that building is getting it and selling it at a really low price so somebody can bring it to life and make it something good for downtown,” Alumbaugh said. “I’m not looking at it as a business where I make a profit like a business. I’m looking at it as restoring the city of Marion.”
Alumbaugh started his discussion with board members by saying he spoke with Steve Sapp, an Indiana Wesleyan University alumnus and executive director of Marion Housing Authority. Sapp is reportedly trying to acquire property from Alumbaugh, Herb Spitzer and Janet Pearson.
“He needs tax credits desperately so he can acquire quite a bit of properties – 20 some properties, correct Janet?” Alumbaugh said, which received an affirmative response from Pearson.
“So at the end of my meeting, I told him that maybe we can work something out, find something that’s agreeable with both parties but that I’m not thinking I can get the redevelopment commission to spend that kind of money on that building based on what I’m hearing,” Alumbaugh continued. “So I planted that seed at the end of my meeting with him, and he said yeah let me talk to my board about that and see what their thoughts are on that. I’m just putting that thought in his head that work with me on this building to see what we can come up with as a trade off.”
Alumbaugh said the building was beautiful and that it is in a great location. He added that previous downtown buildings have been bought by other developers only to set empty and fall into disrepair.
“My biggest fear is that the building falls into the hands of the wrong people. We all know some property owners here in this community that are a thorn in our side,” he said. “They don’t care about the city. They don’t care about their properties… That’s my worry – that the wrong people buy that building and it becomes something we don’t want in downtown Marion.
“I’m trying to get out of the property business, but sometimes there are properties that I think are important that we get in our hands so we can control the outcome,” he continued.
Multiple board members said they felt the building wasn’t worth even the appraisal amount, approximately $54,000, mentioning it doesn’t have working electricity or water at the moment. By the end of the meeting, a few board members said they are not yet totally on board with the project.
Alumbaugh said he’s talked with two entities that are willing to put nearly $750,000 into the project. He said an unnamed, private investor interested in the arts has told him he would invest $250,000 “if the right people can acquire it and get it for next to nothing.” He also said another nonprofit has told him they are considering putting $500,000 into the project, too.
The Ridley Tower project was mentioned by Alumbaugh as an example of a building that was bought at a low appraisal price but is now currently being restored for millions of dollars.
Alumbaugh said no deal has been made with Sapp, and the board did not decide to purchase the building.
The commission said the building inspection could act as a way to facilitate the purchase of the building by any buyer or developer even though plans are still not settled.
