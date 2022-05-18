The City Council Budget Committee met Tuesday night to discuss two draft ordinances that would give them power to approve payment of city claims now handled by the Board of Works.
One of those ordinances, explained attorney Zach Klutz with the Taft Stettinius & Hollister law firm, establishes a procedure for the Council’s approval of city claims while the other amends an old ordinance establishing the order of business at Council meetings.
At the “heart” of the first ordinance, Klutz explained, is the section that lays out the procedure in which the city’s Controller certifies submitted invoices or bills and then takes them to the Council for approval. The second establishes when in the regular Council meetings the claims process would take place.
Klutz, whose firm was hired by the Council with a 6-3 vote in an April meeting for the purposes of drafting the ordinances, told the committee members on Wednesday that, as the legislative body of the city, the City Council has the statutory authority to assume that role.
The law, he explained, requires that the payment of claims be approved at the request of the Controller by the Council or a “body of the city.”
While that means that the Board of Public Works & Safety,which is made up of members appointed by the Mayor, can approve the claims, as is the case in many cities, the Council has the authority to do so if it so chooses.
That, according to Klutz, is bolstered by a State Board of Accounts “audit position” from a 2013 bulletin that he told committee members says that if there is a dispute as to who has the authority to approve payment of claims, the SBOA “would side with the council or the legislative body of the city.
Asked how many similarly sized cities in the state approve claims through their common council, Klutz said that cities across the state use “a combination of processes” depending how involved the council members want to be in the process.
While having claims approved by a board of works or similar body could shield a council from political responsibility for how money is spent, others, he said, determine that they are not able to “satisfactorily fulfill their statutory duties” to manage the city’s finances if they aren’t the ones approving the claims.
In the meeting in which the Council voted to hire Klutz’s firm, Council President Brian Cowgill made it clear that he, at least, does want to be more involved.
“Since we are responsible for that budget we should also review how the budget is being spent,” he said.
