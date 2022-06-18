Less than three years ago, the world fell into a chaotic reality dominated by Zoom, sick days, and face masks. Churches were hit hard. Small ones were hit harder. But at Macy Christian, Clint Manning says the pandemic sparked needed progress.
Macy, Indiana is located about 20 miles north of Peru. According to the last census, the quiet town’s population sits around 250, but the streets surrounding the church host mostly abandoned buildings. Manning, an elder at Macy Christian, said its size severely hinders the church’s ability to offer the same sort of outreach activities larger congregations can easily manage.
Most Macy Christian attendees live at least a town away.
“When there are more people, you’ve got more to pull from. It’s like a large school vs a small school in sports. You have a bigger talent pool to pull from bigger schools, so you’ll have a stronger team,” Manning said. “In a large church, you can wear one hat. In a small church, you have to wear four or five hats.”
The church’s limited personnel capabilities and location made them a prime target to struggle in 2020 after COVID-19 forced churches across the country to close temporarily.
Manning said the first month was bleak. Being unable to come together as a church body made navigating the pandemic even more difficult, but the widespread implementation of live-streamed services enabled churches across the country to gather in an online sanctuary. Manning said Macy was getting more than 300 views on their Sunday morning broadcasts at the height of the pandemic; in-person attendance has topped out at around 50 in recent years.
As restrictions eased and church doors re-opened to the public, Macy continued to produce online content and stream their services every week. Manning said adjustments to in-person services previously wrought with decades of tradition were only allowed to be made to better align with the web-based versions.
“We actually think of Covid as a blessing in some ways because it forced us to look at everything different,” Manning said. “We still have some people that have never come here but watch every week.”
Something as small as leaving offering plates in the back of the church (done initially due to COVID-19 concerns) cut out more than ten minutes of people passing bowls back and forth between pews, plus an offering song. Further changes were made to communion, music, and the general order of operations. A new pastor was hired, and new life was injected into the aging church’s identity.
Similar trends of resiliency in the face of disaster are common among churches in surrounding towns. Pastor Kevin Palmer of Calvary Temple (located off North 31 between Macy and Peru) said his church’s attendance ultimately increase from March 2020 to now. Palmer said the church is working to expand its live-streaming capabilities in the near future.
Pastor Phillip Troxell of The Church of the Brethren in central Peru said their in-person attendance has still yet to fully recover (possibly due to the church’s heavy concentration of older members), but the ability to gather online was enough to carry his congregation through the brunt of the Covid era.
Of course, the virus still did damage. More than 23,000 people have succumbed to the virus in Indiana thus far according to the New York Times, many of them elderly church members. The psychological toll of the past few years on the population as a whole can’t be overstated, and swift changes are not necessarily guaranteed to save a dying church in the long run.
But small churches specifically were not exactly thriving before all of this anyway. In 2019, roughly 3,000 protestant churches were started according to estimates from Lifeway Research while 4,500 closed. The average church-goer’s age has steadily risen over time, with about a third of today’s congregations falling above the age of 65. The average pastor today is 57, compared to 50 in 2000 (also according to Lifeway estimates).
To combat a statewide pastor shortage, preachers have been forced to speak at more than one church on Sundays, sometimes differing in denomination because of extensive need according to Troxell. The balance of attempting to make improvements while staying true to a church’s given mission will always be delicate as well.
“You have to progress with the times at hand without lowering your value standards to accommodate that,” Troxell said.
Still, a global catastrophe forced the sort of creative solutions and adaptation small churches needed to stay afloat. Churches like Macy Christian are not flourishing, but surviving to fight for that possibility another day could be considered a win.
